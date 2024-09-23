58,379 candidates appear in MDCAT Test across Punjab

LAHORE - A total of 58,379 candidates, including 40,363 females and 18,016 males, appeared for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday. The exam held across 26 centres in 12 major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, lasted three and a half hours. UHS released the answer key hours after the exam, marking a day filled with anticipation and nervous energy for candidates and their families. The candidates arrived early, with many reaching their centres as early as 7:00 am, though entry was permitted from 8:00 am. The centres were sealed at 9:00 am under Section 144, prohibiting unauthorized persons from entering. The test began at 10:00 am and was conducted peacefully across all centres. With a massive logistical operation, UHS ensured the smooth conduct of the exam with the help of 4,253 invigilators deployed across Punjab, including 1,000 in Lahore alone. Teachers from the Higher Education and School Education Departments served as superintendents, deputy superintendents, and invigilators. Senior faculty members from UHS and heads of various medical institutions were appointed as focal persons and regional in-charges. Tight security was maintained, with police personnel stationed at all centres, and CCTV cameras, mobile phone jammers, and walk-through gates installed at major centres. Medical teams, ambulances, and fire brigades were also present to manage any emergencies. In a commendable effort to accommodate parents, UHS, along with the district administration, set up waiting areas at various centres. These facilities provided shelter and seating for anxious parents waiting outside, who closely followed every update while silently praying for their children’s performance. Arrangements for parking were also made, and traffic police managed the flow of vehicles near the centres to avoid congestion. Backup power generators were on standby at many centres to ensure an uninterrupted exam process. For the biometric verification of candidates, NADRA counters were available at all centres. In Lahore, a total of 11,735 female and 4,655 male candidates appeared in the test at COMSATS University, Defence Road, Punjab University’s Exam Halls, Wahdat Road, Govt. Graduate College for Women, Gulberg, Govt. Islamia Graduate College for Women, Lahore Cantt., Divisional Public School, Model Town, Lahore College for Women University, Divisional Public School, Township, and the University of Education, Township.

Meanwhile, in Multan, 11,765 candidates took the test. The number of candidates in Bahawalpur was 3,669; Faisalabad, 6,539; Gujranwala, 3,481; Sialkot, 2,440; Sahiwal, 3,406; Rawalpindi, 2,325; Sargodha, 2,546; Gujrat, 1,411; Rahim Yar Khan, 1,516; and D.G. Khan, 2,891. Despite the smooth conduct of the exam, the day was marked by palpable anxiety among both candidates and their parents. Outside the centres, parents waited anxiously, hoping for a favorable outcome in an exam that holds immense weight in their children’s futures. Many were seen reciting the Holy Quran and offering prayers for their children’s success. “This day feels like a test for us as well,” said Malik Azam, the father of a female candidate outside the PU Exam Halls. “We can only pray that our children are able to perform well under this immense pressure.” “It’s a very stressful day for us,” said one mother outside the DPS Model Town centre. “Years of hard work come down to this one test,” she added. Inside the examination halls, candidates battled nerves and the pressure of knowing that the MDCAT carries 50% weightage in determining their future medical or dental school admissions. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, who visited various centers in Lahore, acknowledged the pressure faced by candidates, emphasizing that the MDCAT ensures fairness and merit. “This test is crucial in maintaining standards. The bright minds who pass will face the academic rigors of medical and dental colleges. Admissions have become more competitive, and the MDCAT results play a significant role in determining merit,” he stated.

Later in the evening, UHS uploaded the answer key to its website, allowing candidates to calculate their scores using the carbon copies of their bubble sheets. For those who had concerns about specific questions or answers, Prof. Rathore advised that they could submit complaints through UHS’s online portal. “Candidates can submit complaints regarding any question’s stem or options between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on the test day. For those wishing to challenge the answer key, complaints can be lodged between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm on September 23rd,” the UHS VC informed. The university formed a panel of subject experts, nominated by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Punjab, to review the complaints and respond accordingly.

In Punjab, 16 public sector medical colleges offer 3,376 MBBS seats, and three public dental colleges offer 240 BDS seats. Additionally, there are 4,000 MBBS and 1,025 BDS seats available in 49 private sector institutions. The admission process will commence after the declaration of final results by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).