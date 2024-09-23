Monday, September 23, 2024
7th Pharma Summit in Islamabad on 25th

This year’s theme is “Digital pharma transformation: enhancing efficiency in uncertain times”

Tahir Niaz
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The 7th Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards will be held here on September 25 (Wednesday) with the participation of pharmaceutical industry experts, researchers, academics, and managers from all over the country and abroad. 

The summit is expected to be attended by over 400 senior executives, and experts of the pharma industry from all over the country. The theme of this year’s conference is “Digital pharma transformation: enhancing efficiency in uncertain times”. National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will be the chief guest at the inaugural session. Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, will be the guest of honour. The keynote address will be delivered by CEO Hevolution Foundation in Saudi Arabia, Dr Mehmood Khan, on “Molecules to markets: leveraging global innovation, collaboration, and leadership insights to unlock Pakistan’s life sciences potential”.

According to the Chairman of the summit’s organising committee, Dr Kaiser Waheed, Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, Energy, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and senior officials of Health, Commerce ministries, and DRAP will also attend the event. The international keynote address will be delivered by Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Vice-President, Dennis Hall, on “Innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing-exploring cutting-edge applications”. Another keynote address will be delivered by Dr Semih Kumluk, Al and Digital Head at PWC Academy in the Middle East, on how Al is reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. 

Pinar Kivilcim, Global Client Officer at Ipsos Healthcare, will give an international keynote presentation on leveraging market research for pharma growth. Other important speakers at the summit will be the Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Mian Khalid Misbah ur Rehman, Osman Khalid Waheed, Dr Mahwash A Khan, Aamir Altaf Qureshi, Usman Shaukat, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Dr Adeel Abbas, and Haroon Qasim. On the occasion, over 50 pharmaceutical companies will be given awards for showing excellence in drug production in Pakistan. Senate Chairman, Yousuf Raza Gilani, will be the chief guest of the award session of the summit, according to the officials.

Tahir Niaz

