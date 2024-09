American Ambassador Donald Bloom met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday at Jati Umra, Lahore.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz welcomed Ambassador Bloom upon his arrival at the Sharif family residence.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was also in attendance.