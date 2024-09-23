Monday, September 23, 2024
Amir Muqam blames KP government for exploiting Imran Khan's name

Web Desk
8:21 PM | September 23, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Federal Minister Amir Muqam has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of profiting under the guise of supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a recent news conference, Muqam suggested that imposing Governor's Rule in the province might become necessary, labeling it a constitutional measure. He emphasized that various options, including constitutional amendments, should be explored to better serve the people of KP.

Muqam highlighted the numerous challenges faced by the province's residents, particularly the lingering impacts of past terrorism and significant hardships endured despite their sacrifices. He pointed out the deteriorating law and order situation, mentioning that a major tragedy was narrowly averted in Swat, and urged the provincial government to prioritize peace and security, as citizens are increasingly fearful of leaving their homes after dark.

Additionally, he condemned the government for its lack of focus on public health amid the rapid spread of dengue, criticizing it for prioritizing entertainment activities instead.

The PML-N leader accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of pursuing an agenda detrimental to Pakistan, questioning the number of sports facilities built during their tenure and alleging that university land was being sold for personal gain.

Muqam further claimed that government offices were being closed and employees were being coerced into participating in PTI rallies. He reiterated that corruption is rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, driven by the "looting" associated with "prisoner number 804" (Imran Khan).

