Anti-Terrorism Force officials ambushed in Balochistan,3 martyred

ZHOB - Three Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) officials were killed in an ambush by armed assailants on a police vehicle in Balochistan’s Zhob area.

According to police, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the ATF vehicle on the DI Khan National Highway. One ATF official was killed instantly, while three others were injured. The deceased and injured were immediately transported to Zhob Hospital.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Levies personnel arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case and are taking steps to apprehend the perpetrators.

Two of the injured ATF officials succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to three. One injured official was still under treatment at the hospital.

The martyred officials have been identified as Amir Muhammad Mangalzai Sherani and Shafiqullah.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on ATF vehicle on the National Highway in Zhob, Balochistan, and paid tribute to the three police officers who were killed in the firing. He also expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the attack on the ATF vehicle, expressing sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the ASI.

The chief minister directed that the terrorists involved in the incident be brought to justice.

Bugti expressed condolences to the family of the martyred ASI, praying for his elevation in rank and for patience for his bereaved family.