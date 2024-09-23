Bahawalpur Divisional Tennis Championship from 25th

LAHORE - The Bahawalpur Divisional (Inter-Clubs) Lawn Tennis Championship 2024 will be played from September 25 to 28 at the Bahawal Gymkhana, Bahawalpur, with the aim of promoting tennis in the region.

Zohaib Raza, President of Tennis Bahawalpur Division, announced that the event will be organized under the vision and guidance of Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar, President of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). “Captain Fazeel Asghar is dedicated to promoting tennis throughout Punjab and has been a driving force behind organizing such events. His vision is to ensure tennis reaches every corner of the province, providing opportunities for young talent to emerge and eventually represent Pakistan on the international stage,” he asserted.

The President Bahawalpur Division emphasized the importance of the event, expressing his appreciation for the local administration’s support. He extended his gratitude to Zaheer Anwar Jappa, President of Bahawal Gymkhana and Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur, Secretary Dr. Awais A. Nizami, Sardar Aamir Baloch, Convener of the Sports Committee, and Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hammed for their superb assistance in organizing the championship.

“Their collective efforts and commitment to the sport have made it possible to host such a prestigious event in Bahawalpur. The facilities provided at Bahawal Gymkhana ensure that participants have the best environment to perform at their highest level,” said Raza, who himself is a passionate tennis player. He also thanked Sports Board Punjab for their full support in conducting this event.

In addition to the support from local authorities, Zohaib Raza highlighted the significant contribution of corporate sponsors, particularly Ch. Saad Masood, owner of Asia Ghee Mills. “We are immensely grateful to Mr. Saad Masood for his generous sponsorship, which has made this championship a reality. With such sponsorships, we hope to continue organizing more tennis tournaments in Bahawalpur, encouraging youth participation in healthy sporting activities. This not only helps foster future champions but also strengthens Bahawalpur’s reputation as a hub for tennis development at national and international level,” Raza concluded.