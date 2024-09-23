Barrister Gohar announces public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Khan, has announced that the party will hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28.

During a media briefing in Islamabad, confirmed that PTI has already applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to proceed with the event.

He also addressed the party’s discussions surrounding the recent Supreme Court decision, stating, "We hold the Supreme Court’s decision in high regard and view it with great respect."

In addition, urged the Election Commission to announce the reserved seats without delay to facilitate the election process.