Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Barrister Gohar announces public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28

Barrister Gohar announces public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28
Web Desk
10:26 PM | September 23, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Khan, has announced that the party will hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28.

During a media briefing in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar confirmed that PTI has already applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to proceed with the event.

He also addressed the party’s discussions surrounding the recent Supreme Court decision, stating, "We hold the Supreme Court’s decision in high regard and view it with great respect."

In addition, Barrister Gohar urged the Election Commission to announce the reserved seats without delay to facilitate the election process.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024