Biden expresses concern over Israel-Hezbollah tensions, vows to prevent wider conflict

US President Joe Biden said Sunday that he is worried about the rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah in recent days.

"Yes, I am," Biden told reporters when asked whether he was worried about rising tensions in the Middle East

“We're going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out. And we're still pushing hard," Biden said in his home state of Delaware.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following an airstrike Friday in a southern suburb of Beirut that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, and injured dozens.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon.

While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.