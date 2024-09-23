Bureaucratic Barriers

When we hear the term “Pakistani Embassies,” the first thought that comes to mind is that they are our facilitators and guides abroad. The primary role of an embassy is to support its citizens, especially when they encounter difficulties overseas. However, the Pakistani Embassy in Rome seems to be increasing challenges for students hoping to secure scholarships.

On 21st August 2024, the Pakistan Embassy in Rome posted a notice on its official Facebook and Instagram pages. The notice stated that “Pakistani students who have secured admission to Italian universities but are still in Pakistan awaiting their visas will not have their scholarship documents (such as income certificates, property certificates, etc.) attested or legalised by the Embassy through any third party.” According to the notice, the Embassy will only process documents submitted in person by students who have already arrived in Italy, on a first-come, first-served basis.

This announcement has become a major source of distress among those students waiting for their visas in Pakistan. All Italian universities require these attested and legalised documents from the Pakistani Embassy in Rome for scholarship applications; they will not accept them without attestation, nor will they consider any apologies regarding delays in visa issuance. It is mandatory that the documents be submitted by strict deadlines. Unfortunately, most students receive their visas only after the scholarship deadlines have passed. To meet these deadlines, students must send their documents to someone already in Italy to submit on their behalf, following the proper channel and using an official authorisation letter issued and attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan.

If the Pakistani Embassy in Rome continues to refuse the legalisation of documents, many Pakistani students will lose their hopes of securing scholarships, despite being suitable and eligible candidates. I urge the relevant authorities and the Ambassador of Pakistan in Rome to re-evaluate this decision, which is creating unnecessary obstacles. By reversing this decision, the Embassy can help students focus on their education rather than face bureaucratic hurdles. Supporting students in their pursuit of higher education is an investment in the future of our nation.

FAHAD RIND,

Dadu.