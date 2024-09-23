Civil society holds peaceful protest outside THQ Hospital Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - Civil society in Gujar Khan organised a peaceful protest outside the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital on Sunday afternoon, expressing concerns over what they termed the ‘criminal negligence’ of medical officers. Protesters called on the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi and the CEO of the District Health Authority (DHA) to conduct an open forum in Gujar Khan to address the public’s grievances. The protest was organised in response to the negligence exhibited by medical officers at THQ Hospital, which resulted in the tragic death of an unborn baby. Reports indicate that both the gynaecologist and anaesthetist failed to arrive at the hospital for a scheduled caesarean section, prompting the referral of the woman to Rawalpindi after a decline in the baby’s heartbeat.

The protest, organised by the Public Aid Forum, called on the Punjab government to address the ongoing issues of mismanagement by medical staff at THQ Gujar Khan. Demonstrators urged higher authorities to take decisive action in response to these frequent incidents. During a conversation with reporters at the protest, Chaudhry Abid Advocate highlighted a recent incident involving the death of an unborn baby. He pointed out that the tragedy occurred due to a lack of available doctors, even though the expectant mother had been admitted to the gynaecology ward for two days, underscoring significant management failures within the hospital. Mr. Abid reported that the gynaecologist and anaesthetist stationed at THQ Hospital, who are from Gujar Khan, were not summoned to handle the emergency situation. Instead, the on-call gynaecologist and anaesthetist from Rawalpindi were contacted, but they did not respond to the call. He stated that it is a routine practice to refer patients from THQ Hospital Gujar Khan to hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Qadeer Qureshi, a protestor, stated that numerous doctors stationed at THQ Hospital Gujar Khan also operate private clinics, often choosing to treat patients in those settings instead. He noted that typically only one doctor was present in the hospital’s emergency unit during the evenings, resulting in long wait times for patients seeking checkups. Mr. Qureshi emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into the recent incident by the higher authorities of the Punjab Health Department, urging that those responsible be held accountable and face appropriate consequences. The demand for an open court forum was reiterated to address the ongoing issues at the hospital.

According to sources, the heartbeat of the unborn baby was declared sinking at the time of being advised by a medical officer to go to private clinic and to Rawalpindi. Later, after losing hopes of life of the unborn and chances of availability of consultants at government facility they had no option but to rush to the private clinic to save the life of the mother patient, Ayesha Ali, at least.

Recently, MPA Shaukat Aziz Bhatti had also warned the hospital authorities to close the privately run labor rooms and clinics being illegally run within the residential premises of the THQ hospital and he had issued strict instructions for improving administration and working of the hospital but to no avail.