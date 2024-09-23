Cop martyred, three injured as police mobile hits IED in Swat

SWAT - A policeman was martyred while three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police mobile, which was escorting dignitaries from 12 countries, on Jahanabad road, Malam Jabba, here on Sunday.

However, according to the Foreign Office, the diplomats travelling with the convoy remained unhurt and safely returned to Islamabad.

The diplomats were visiting the area at the invitation of a local chamber of commerce.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Swat Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Ali Khan told the media that the delegations from Indonesia, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan were part of the convoy.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, adding that the mobile van was destroyed in the attack.

He said that constable Burhan has embraced martyrdom, while three other policemen, including Sub-Inspector Sar Zameen, Constable Amanullah, and Constable Habib Gul, have sustained injuries.

He said that on getting information of the incident, the district police rushed to the site of incident, cordoned off the area and started a search operation. According to FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the group of diplomats was travelling to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat.

“Our sympathies are with the families of the Shaheed policeman and three injured in the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism,” the spokesperson added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the bomb blast.

In a statement issued by the President House, he paid tribute to the police officer who was martyred in the incident.

He also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

Terrorist elements are enemies not only of the country and nation but of humanity itself, the president said. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue efforts for the complete eradication of terrorism.

In a separate statement, the prime minister also condemned the incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred cop.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the police force’s unwavering sacrifices against terrorism. Such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve for the complete eradication of terrorism,” said the PM.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, also expressed condolence over the attack on police in Swat. He described the incident as “extremely unfortunate,” emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

This act not only endangers lives but also risks further isolating KP province.

“The provincial government is not sincere in establishing peace and their behaviour is encouraging terrorists,” he said. He asserted that the attack on the police was part of a conspiracy by the enemies of Islam and Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a statement condemned the bombing in Swat and has sought a report on the incident from senior police officials.

“We share in the grief of the bereaved family. They will receive full financial support; they will not be left alone,” the CM said.

Gandapur also extended best wishes for the quick recovery of the wounded police officers.

“The police have made incomparable sacrifices in safeguarding the public’s life and property,” said the KP CM adding, “We salute the police officers who sacrifice their lives for the safety of the people.”

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last month, the Banr police station in Swat came under a militant attack, which left a policeman martyred and two others wounded.

Reacting to the rise in attacks against the police, residents of Swat and Lower Dir took to the streets on August 17, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.