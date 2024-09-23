Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Customs seize 30 iPhone 16 Pro Max in smuggling attempt

Customs seize 30 iPhone 16 Pro Max in smuggling attempt
Web Desk
10:24 PM | September 23, 2024
Business

Customs authorities at Islamabad Airport have seized over two dozen imported phones, including 30 newly launched iPhone 16 Pro Max units, from a passenger arriving from the UAE.

According to media reports, the passenger, a resident of Quetta, was allegedly in contact with Customs personnel. However, other Customs staff intervened, preventing the smuggling attempt.

The seized phones include other imported models, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max potentially fetching up to Rs900,000 for PTA-approved units in Pakistan. Sources reveal that the smuggling of high-end phones into the country is driven by the prospect of significant profits through the evasion of duties and taxes.

An FIR has been lodged against the passenger involved, though the name of the Customs official aiding the smuggling attempt has not been disclosed.

SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Pakistan, Bhutan draw in dramatic finish

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024