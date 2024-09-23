Customs seize 30 iPhone 16 Pro Max in smuggling attempt

Customs authorities at Islamabad Airport have seized over two dozen imported phones, including 30 newly launched units, from a passenger arriving from the UAE.

According to media reports, the passenger, a resident of Quetta, was allegedly in contact with Customs personnel. However, other Customs staff intervened, preventing the smuggling attempt.

The seized phones include other imported models, with the potentially fetching up to Rs900,000 for PTA-approved units in Pakistan. Sources reveal that the smuggling of high-end phones into the country is driven by the prospect of significant profits through the evasion of duties and taxes.

An FIR has been lodged against the passenger involved, though the name of the Customs official aiding the smuggling attempt has not been disclosed.