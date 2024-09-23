DC reviews ongoing revamping project of DHQ hospital

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar on Sunday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected the ongoing revamping project.

He reviewed the quality of completed development work and directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of remaining work as soon as possible. He conducted a detailed review of the development work under the revamping project, reiterating that delivering high-quality healthcare services to the people of Lodhran was his primary concern. The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. He also reviewed the cleanliness and overall administrative affairs of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Jehanzaib Malik was also present. The Deputy Commissioner also visited patients under treatment at DHQ Lodhran and inquired from their attendants about the healthcare facilities being provided to them.

82pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche

About 82 percent beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) got quarterly tranche of Rs 10,500 each in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, BISP Lodhran District Director Irfan Malik, informed that ten camp sites were set up across the district in collaboration with the district administration for the disbursement of quarterly financial assistance.

Four camp sites have been set up in Tehsil Kahror Pacca, three in Dunyapur and three in three in Tehsil Lodhran. Irfan Malik stated that Rs 10,500 each were disbursed among 131,000 beneficiaries through 120 retailers registered with the BISP across the district. He added that strict monitoring of disbursement of quarterly tranche was being ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

He further said that they had taken action against five retailers and also got registered FIRs so far against two tauts on complaints of deduction. He urged the BISP beneficiaries to visit nearby campsites and get their financial aid as early as possible. The tranche was being disbursed at campsites from 9am to 7 pm without any interruptions, he added.