Dengue cases surge across Punjab

I 86 new cases reported from various parts of province during last 24 hours 

LAHORE   -  Dengue cases are on the rise in Punjab as 86 new cases were reported  from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Majority of these cases, 74 in total, were reported in Rawalpindi, while Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Mianwali each recorded two cases. One case each was identified in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Sahiwal. According to health department sources, the total number of dengue cases was swelled to 1,044 after 377 new cases were reported in Punjab. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that hospitals were fully equipped with necessary medicines and treatments to combat the virus. In response to the spike in cases, the Health Department has issued an  advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. They called for public cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.  A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for those seeking treatment or information, or to register complaints related to dengue. Health department officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to curb the spread across Punjab.

