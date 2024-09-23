Detention orders of 487 PTI activists, leaders withdrawn

LAHORE - Orders for detention of 487 leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were withdrawn by the administration on Sunday. The orders were issued by the DC Lahore on the request of the Lahore Police. Lahore Police sources told mediamen that the 30-day detention orders were issued on Sept 17, 19 and 20, but now the orders have been canceled on the instructions of the DC Lahore.

The police detained more than 100 workers during the Saturday’s rally, while many of the detained people were sent to jail under house arrest.