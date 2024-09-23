Diesel Glut

Monday, September 23, 2024
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Due to the government’s inability to enforce load shedding, there is less demand for diesel fuel, as generators are being used less. This has led to supply companies being unable to lift their planned quantities from refineries, causing a slowdown in refinery production.

A professional oil supply company would reduce future demand orders, lower prices to quickly sell locally, or export the surplus.

However, I fear our oil supply companies will resort to corrupt practices, paying someone in the government to enforce load shedding, increasing demand for diesel and allowing them to profit while the public suffers. Can the government help oil supply companies export their excess diesel stock, earning foreign exchange for the country while sparing the public from forced load shedding?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

