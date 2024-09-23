Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dow University responds to MDCAT paper leak issue

NEWS WIRE
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Dow University Health Sciences administration denied reports of the paper leak and clarified there was no question of a paper leak.

The spokesperson of Dow University made a statement over the alleged paper leak of the MDCAT. Hundreds of thousands of students across the country attempted the MDCAT examination in pursuit of a better future. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wished aspirants good luck and stated that their hardships would not go in vain. Law enforcement departments ensured strict security measures across the country including Lahore, Sahiwal, Hyderabad, Karachi, and other cities.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024