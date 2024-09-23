EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags

MULTAN - Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1,432 kg shopping bags of less than 75 microns thickness banned by the Punjab government.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday the teams of the department conducted inspections of 1091 various shops from June 5 to to-date and seized 1,432 shopping bags of less than prescribed thickness and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial government orders as plastic also contribute to environmental pollution.

The official further informed that plastic bags related factories had started to manufacture shopping bags above than 75 microns. Hameed further said the department was striving hard to provide pleasant environment to citizens and all possible steps were being taken to control pollution.

Similarly, the department had started monitoring of brick kilns and industrial units as pre-arrangements before smog season, he said and added that teams of the department were serving notices to brick kilns owners over violation of zigzag technology.

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

Bahauddin Zakariya police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three notorious dacoits after a shootout at Multan Public School (MPS) road on Sunday early hours.

On information about a robbery bid at MPS road, the police team rushed to the site and started chasing the criminals. Seeing police, the outlaws opened fire. The police had to return fire for self-defence. After the cross firing which lasted for 15 minutes, the police managed to arrest Talha aka Nomi, Zeeshan and Danial with bullet injuries received by the firing of their own accomplices. The police shifted the arrested criminals to hospital while search operation continued to arrest the fleeing criminals. The arrested criminals were wanted by police in more than 40 cases of dacoity, robbery, snatching and other criminal activities. The criminals had also snatched a motorcycle and cash from two brothers Imran and Shahid last Saturday and also shot at and injured them for putting up resistance. Further investigation was underway.