Monday, September 23, 2024
Factory sealed in New Karachi following gas leak incident

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -  A factory in New Karachi was sealed following a gas leak incident which caused significant breathing difficulties for nearby residents, local meida reported citing sources.

A factory near Bilal Colony Police Station in New Karachi was sealed following the gas leak incident. The police reported that the issue of gas leakage from the factory has been resolved. The leak had caused significant breathing difficulties for nearby residents. The gas was leaking from a compressor pipe within the factory, leading to hazardous conditions in the surrounding area. Relevant authorities acted swiftly to address the situation and ensure the safety of the local community. The factory will remain sealed until further notice to prevent any future incidents. People in the vicinity say that this incident highlights the importance of stringent safety measures and regular maintenance checks in industrial areas to protect public health and safety.

NAB KP saves KP govt from contractor’s Rs168.5b claim in BRT Peshawar case

In a similar incident on March 13, at least three were dead in a gas leakage explosion on Airport Road Achakzai Colony in Quetta. The tragic incident had occurred in a house due to gas leakage, leaving three people including two children dead whereas two others sustained injuries.

 Last week, a policeman, his wife, and six children sustained burn injuries in an explosion that occurred in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail due to a gas leakage

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail when an explosion occurred due to a gas leakage, leading to a fire.

As a result of the blaze, Head Constable Tariq, his wife, and six children sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and rescue agencies rushed to the scene. The fire brigade managed to control the fire, while the rescue agencies transferred the injured to the burns ward of Civil Hospital.

KP CM won challenge of roaming Punjab despite hurdles: Saif

According to the police, the injured received medical treatment at Civil Hospital Burns Center, and the condition of the police officer, his wife, and two children was reported to be critical.

Our Staff Reporter

