Fiji dominates Japan to claim record Sixth Pacific Nations Cup title

Fiji delivered a commanding second-half performance to overpower Japan 41-17 and secure their record sixth Asahi Super Dry title at Hanazono Rugby Stadium. This victory marks Fiji's first championship win since 2018.

The match began with both teams exchanging penalties, but excitement surged in the 20th minute when Japan's Dylan Riley scored a spectacular solo try. Riley skillfully evaded multiple defenders and chipped the ball over a covering player, winning the race to dot down. Seungsin Lee added the conversion, raising hopes for the home crowd.

However, Fiji quickly answered back. Although they had a potential try ruled out by the TMO due to a knock-on, they found the scoreboard moments later. Inia Tabuavou's clever play set up Vuate Karawalevu, who kicked on to score, with Caleb Muntz converting to level the match.

As halftime approached, Japan was down to 14 men after hooker Mamoru Harada received a yellow card. Despite this setback, the Brave Blossoms managed to maintain their composure during Fiji's attempts to capitalize on the numerical advantage, including a disallowed try for Fiji’s Elia Canakaivata.

The second half saw Fiji's depth prove crucial. Muntz, named Player of the Tournament, extended the lead with a penalty. A well-executed team move then allowed replacement winger Ponipate Loganimasi to score in the corner, with Muntz converting from a tough angle.

Muntz’s exceptional play continued, as he executed a stunning 50/22 kick, giving Fiji an attacking opportunity. Shortly after, Albert Tuisue burrowed over for a try, followed by Karawalevu scoring his second with a remarkable offload from Kitione Salawa.

Loganimasi capped off his impressive performance with a try, sidestepping a tackle from Japan’s full-back Lee. In the closing minutes, Japan's Malo Tuitama scored a consolation try, bringing some joy to the home crowd.

With this victory, Fiji will ascend to ninth place in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, while Japan is set to drop to 14th after Samoa's win over the USA in the third-place playoff. This emphatic win underscores Fiji's dominance in the tournament and their status as a formidable force in international rugby.