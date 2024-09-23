Food enthusiasts flock to Namak Mandi on weekend

Peshawar - Peshawar’s famed food street, Namak Mandi, welcomed an influx of food enthusiasts on Sunday, renowned for its hospitality. Families and friends gathered to savor a variety of traditional dishes in a relaxed atmosphere, with cooler weather enhancing the dining experience, especially at night.

As temperatures dipped, Namak Mandi—celebrated for its BBQ, Mattan Karahi, Chappli Kabab, and Peshawari rice Polao—became a bustling hub for locals and tourists alike. Situated behind the historic Qissa Khwani bazaar, this vibrant street attracts those seeking authentic flavors.

Visitors often lounged on traditional charpoys at food stalls, indulging in the rich tastes of Chappli Kabab and Matton Karahi, complemented by fragrant green tea. “Chappli Kabab and Mattan Karahi are my favorites; I can’t leave without enjoying them,” shared tourist Fayaz Khan from Nowshera.

Many patrons echoed similar sentiments, relishing the experience while awaiting their meals. “After a year, I returned to enjoy Matton Karahi and green tea here. The 30-minute wait for food fosters conversations in a relaxed setting,” Fayaz noted. His brother, Nasir Khan, added, “I also ordered two kilograms of Chappli Kabab and three parcels of rice Polao for my son’s birthday party at home.”

This weekend saw a surge of food lovers flocking to Namak Mandi, drawn by its excellent taste and deliciousness. Arif Ahmad, a renowned Chappli Kabab businessman, said that demand for Chappli Kabab has increased manifold during the winter and autumn seasons.

Besides enjoying appetizing traditional cuisines at hotels and open restaurants at night, he noted that many Chappli Kabab lovers request parcels ranging from two to five kilograms for home parties. “I inherited the Chappli Kabab business from my father,” he said. “My father, Jalil Ahmad, took it over from his father, Jumma Khan, in 1950. Following my father’s death, all six of his sons have carried forward the legacy of this hard-earned business.”

Arif shared that his grandfather started the Chappli Kabab business with a single ‘Karahi’ 75 years ago, and now, thanks to Allah Almighty, they operate six more shops, including one at Melody Food Street in Islamabad, and two each at Firdous and University Road, along with one each at Gul Bahar and Faqirabad in Peshawar.

Bakhatzada Khan, Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department, noted that the people of united India were mostly vegetarians, but all kings and invaders from the west—including Mughals, Turks, Ghazni, and Afghans—who conquered India were carnivores. He explained how they introduced the habit of eating meat in new ways and customs, making meat-eating a cultural dish by adding various spices and ingredients. Before marching towards India, the kings, warriors, and invaders stayed in Peshawar, introducing the Chappli Kabab recipe during the Mughal dynasty, which later gained international fame due to its appetizing aroma and delectable taste. The recipe eventually spread to Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and other cities in Pakistan, as well as Jalalabad and Kabul in Afghanistan, and Amritsar, Lucknow, and Delhi in India.

In Peshawar, Arif mentioned that over 3,000 small and large Chappli Kabab outlets exist, mostly in Firdous, Bakhshu Bridge, Warsak Road, Ring Road, Nothia, Namak Mandi, Hastnagri, Ramadas, Faqirabad, and Board bazaars, flooded with consumers these days.

In addition to Chappli Kabab, Arif highlighted the takeaway service for traditional cuisines, including Peshawari rice Polao, paye, dampokh, Namak Mandi Karahi, lamb chops, BBQ, and other traditional foods. He noted that people also send these dishes to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries for friends and family, often using them for walimas, engagements, and haqeeqa of newborns.

Qaiser Khan, a retired WAPDA employee, told APP that Namak Mandi has been his favorite food spot in Peshawar for the past five years, drawn by its unique taste and vibrant atmosphere. “It gives us an opportunity to spend time with old friends in a relaxed environment, as the orders generally take about half an hour to prepare,” he shared.

Many patrons urged the KP government to transform Namak Mandi into a full-fledged food street like Gawal Mandi in Lahore and to provide soft loans to shopkeepers to help them continue and expand their businesses after the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism incidents.