Free medical camp held for mental health awareness

Abbottabad - A free medical camp was held in collaboration between the Pakistan Institute of Mental Health and the Abbottabad Press Club, focusing on mental health and addiction treatment. The event attracted not only journalists but also people from various walks of life.

Mental health specialists Dr. Usama Zubair from Islamabad and Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Filza Bashir conducted free check-ups for patients. Major Zubair managed the camp’s arrangements and provided necessary medications. In total, 36 patients were treated, with medications distributed on-site.

The organizers highlighted the camp’s primary goal of raising awareness about mental health issues in Abbottabad. They stressed the importance of timely consultations with doctors for lifestyle changes, noting that addressing minor issues early can prevent more significant health problems.

Major Zubair shared information about a specialized institute in Islamabad dedicated to treating mental health and addiction, which employs modern methods to help individuals dealing with addiction, depression, suicidal tendencies, anger, and relationship issues. The Pakistan Institute of Mental Health also offers a separate environment for the treatment of women, catering to their specific needs.

President of the Abbottabad Press Club, Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, and General Secretary Sardar Muhammad Shafique expressed gratitude to the doctors and participants for their contributions to the success of the camp.