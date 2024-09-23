Gandapur, Kundi condemn Swat blast

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have condemned the recent explosion near a police van on Malam Jabba Road, which resulted in the martyrdom of a policeman and critical injuries to four others. CM Gandapur has requested a report on the incident from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police.

Gandapur extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the fallen officer, assuring them that the provincial government would provide full support during this difficult time. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen and directed the health department to ensure they receive the best medical care until their complete recovery. He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by KP police, acknowledging their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Governor Kundi, meanwhile, described the attack as “extremely unfortunate” and criticized the provincial government’s efforts to maintain peace, suggesting it has inadvertently supported terrorist activities. He termed the assault on police a conspiracy against Islam and Pakistan, conveying his solidarity with the victims’ families and sharing in their grief over the losses and injuries sustained in the attack.