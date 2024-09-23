Glacial melting – an emerging climatic threat

ISLAMABAD - With the world confronting global warming and accelerated glacial melting, countries like Pakistan are under severe pressure of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) that pose serious threats to human lives and infrastructure in wake of sudden flash floods especially in hilly areas.

As Pakistan falls among top ten most vulnerable countries to climate change and hosts three mountain ranges including Hindukush, Karakoram and Himalayan (HKH), rapid melting of glaciers in ranges can pose serious challenges of water availability being a crucial water source for its Indus River that serves as a lifeline for agriculture, energy and water supply. Dr. Arun B. Shrestha, a renowned expert on glaciology and Strategic Group Lead Climate and Environmental Risks at International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has expressed concerns on escalating risks of GLOFs in the HKH region due to rising temperature.

“By the end of present century, GLOF risks in this region could increase fourfold making the people living in these areas highly vulnerable to floods caused by glacial lake bursts,” he said. Dr. Shrestha emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated global response and said, “although the HKH region contributes minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it disproportionately faces the brunt of climate change impacts.”