Hookah vanishing into history’s smoke

Multan - Hookah, also known as hubble-bubble, was once a common sight in rural homes across South Punjab, however, now, it is fading in the region.

For generations, it played a central role in the social and cultural fabric of rural communities. More than just a smoking tool, hookah symbolized a sense of togetherness and was often the focal point of social gatherings. However, in recent decades, its use has declined, even in rural areas where it once flourished. Modern lifestyles, convenience, and shifting social dynamics have led to its gradual disappearance.

Hookah was not merely a device for smoking tobacco but it was a cultural artifact that facilitated social bonding, said Malik Muhammad Arif, a resident of Nawabpur, Multan. In rural households, it was common for families and neighbors to sit together in a courtyard, share stories, discuss daily matters, and pass the hookah around. The bubbling sound of the water inside it often served as the background music to these conversations, creating a sense of calm and camaraderie. It was particularly important in gatherings of elders, he remarked.

He added, it was seen as a sign of respect for the younger generation to serve it to their elders. The process of preparing hookah, with the mixing of flavored tobacco and the careful lighting of coals, was an art in itself. This was a ritual that brought people together, with each step in the preparation adding to the experience. In many ways, hooka was a symbol of rural hospitality, representing a slower, more connected way of life.

As modernization and urbanization spread across rural areas, it began to lose its place in daily life. Cigarettes, being more portable and easier to use, replaced hookah for many. The younger generation, in particular, found it easier to carry a pack of cigarettes than to maintain a traditional hookah. Moreover, as people moved towards a more fast-paced lifestyle, the time-consuming process of preparing and maintaining a hookah became less practical.

Sheikh Saleem, a craftsman who made hookah for over 40 years, shares his story. “I have left the business because people do not show the same interest anymore. There was a time when I couldn’t meet the demand, but now, people prefer other smoking methods. Making a hookah is a craft, and it requires a handsome amount of money and effort. But sadly, it is no longer a priority for people.”

Sheikh Saleem added, hookah, once a household item, now lies neglected. Its maintenance requires a level of labor that fewer people are willing to invest. From cleaning the pipes to replacing the coals, keeping hookah functional was a communal effort. In today’s world of convenience, these tasks have become burdensome, he remarked.

With the disappearance of hookah, the communal gatherings have also faded. People now spend more time in isolation, often absorbed in modern forms of entertainment such as television or mobile phones. The decline of face-to-face interaction has affected the way people connect with each other in rural communities, Shiekh Saleem maintained.

Hookah-making was an artisanal skill, passed down through generations. Each hookah was unique, often hand-crafted with intricate designs and locally sourced materials. The wooden base, clay bowl, and leather pipe were carefully assembled to create a durable and functional piece, he stated.

Sheikh Saleem reflects on this change, “Making hookah is not easy. It takes time and effort, and the materials are expensive. People now want things that are fast and easy to use. Hookah, unfortunately, does not fit into this new way of living.”

As more people move towards urban centers or adopt urban lifestyles, the customs and artifacts that once defined rural life are disappearing, he concluded.