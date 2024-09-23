Monday, September 23, 2024
Hundreds of global artists to perform in ‘World Culture Festival Karachi’

NEWS WIRE
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI  -  A  5-day ‘World Culture Festival Karachi’ (WCFK) will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan from September 26 to 30 in which over 250 global artists to perform. According to the Arts Council of Pakistan’s social media post, the Festival hosted by Arts Council of Pakistan will commence on Thursday (September 26) in which 250 artists from 35 countries across all continents would showcase the best talent in music, theatre, dance and the fine arts. ACP president Syed Ahmed Shah said WCFK is a grand celebration of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi’s efforts of cultural diplomacy. This festival is the grandest global artistic gathering ever hosted in Pakistan. The event is set to bring together over 250 artists from over 35 countries to showcase the best talent in music, theatre, dance and fine arts in a manner never seen before, ACP post stated.  Meanwhile, Rafaele Giovanola, a Swiss born American choreographer said in a social media post that Germany will be represented by Cocoon Dance at the Festival on September 27.  She appealed the art lovers to attend the World Culture Festival and enjoy the cultural performances presented by the Cocoon Dance Company as well as other artists.

