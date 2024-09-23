Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ikram-ul-Haq elected as SCCI president

Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Business

SIALKOT   -   Ikram-ul-Haq, Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Umer Khalid have been elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), respectively for 2024-2026. This was declared in a meeting held at SCCI Auditorium on Sunday which was also attended by leader of Ittehad Founder Group Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Aamer Majeed Sheikh and a large number of industrialists. Newly-elect SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to all members of the chamber and said that he would work day and night for the development and prosperity of business community. The newly-elect office bearers also expressed their gratitude to the members for reposing trust and support. They vowed to work with dedication and determination to promote and protect the best interests of local business community.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024