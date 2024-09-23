Illegally operating 22 LPG shops sealed

HYDERABAD - The district administration of Hyderabad sealed 22 shops illegally selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in different parts of the district here on Sunday. According to details, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad taluka Hataf Siyal sealed 10 LPG shops while AC City taluka Babar Saleh Rahupoto sealed 5 shops. Likewise, AC Latifabad Saud Loond sealed 4 LPG shops and Mukhtiarkar of Hyderabad taluka Imran Khokhar sealed 3 shops. The equipment and materials from the sealed shops were confiscated and heavy fines were also slapped on the traders.