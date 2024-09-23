Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Iran blast kills more than 30 mine workers

PM expresses deep grief over fatal mine explosion

Iran blast kills more than 30 mine workers
NEWS WIRE
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, International

DUBAI   -  A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran’s South Khorasan Province killed at least 31 people and injured 16, the country’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni told state media on Sunday.

Local media had reported earlier in the day that 51 people were killed following the accident they said was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C, of the privately-owned mine operated by the Madanjoo company.

Momeni added that 17 miners were still missing and their fate remained unknown as rescue teams were still 400 metres away from their likely location. They were expected to reach it by tomorrow after removing rubble and excess gas.

There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, state TV reported.

“76% of the country’s coal is provided from this region and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company,” the governor of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Rahimi told state TV on Sunday.

Pakistan explores energy cooperation with China’s YanChang Petroleum

The mine went through inspections last month and complied with all safety regulations, labour minister Ahmad Meydari told state media, denying any case of negligence and adding that such “sudden events also happen in the most advanced mines globally”. An investigation into the incident has been ordered by the country’s public prosecutor.

The explosion occurred at 9 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Saturday, state media said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian sent their condolences to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the mine explosion in Tabas, Iran. He offered his heartfelt condolence to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the loss of precious lives and injuries in the coal mine explosion.

Pak-China friendship attached to vision of mutual trust: Maryam

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Pakistan stands with its Iranian brethren during this time,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024