Israel unleashes ‘heaviest’ strikes on southern Lebanon since Oct 8

The Israeli army launched intensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, marking the heaviest bombardment since the onset of hostilities last Oct. 8.

Fighter jets hit several areas in southwestern and southeastern Lebanon, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others, Lebanese media said.

An airstrike hit a location near the Lebanese Italian Hospital in Tyre in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter in the area.

Strikes also targeted a house in the town of Jbal El Botm, southeast of Tyre and on the outskirts of Zibqin along the Litani River.

Attacks targeted several other areas, including Wa'ba, Jibchit, Sharqia, Al-Namiriyeh, the edges of Kfar Tebnit, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Deir El Zahrani.

Areas surrounding the Kfar Roummane-Midneh highway, the outskirts of Yohmor Al-Shaqif, Arnoun, Jabal Al-Tuffah, Jabal Al-Rihan and the outskirts of Sejoud were also hit.

The Israeli army confirmed that it launched more than 150 airstrikes against targets in Lebanon on Monday.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army may target numerous Lebanese villages located up to 80 kilometers from the border.

“In recent hours, we have identified Hezbollah's plans to attack Israeli citizens. In the near future, we will strike hostile targets in Lebanon to eliminate this threat,” he added at a press conference.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.

While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah blame Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.