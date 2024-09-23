JI warns of protest if agreement on electricity prices not fulfilled

KANDHKOT - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the deadline for implementing the agreement to lower electricity prices is expiring on September 23 and his party plans to announce its next course of action on the very next day.

He stated while addressing a sit-in protest in Kandhkot. Naeemur Rehman said that the JI has already launched a movement for the people’s rights under the “Haq Do Awam Ko” (Give the People Their Rights) slogan, pledging that the JI will compel the government to provide relief to the masses.

He cited the recent sit-in held in Rawalpindi, which resulted in an electricity price agreement with the government, and noted that the deadline for implementing this agreement expires on September 23. The JI plans to announce its next course of action on September 24.

He called on the government to reduce electricity prices under the agreement, impose taxes on feudal lords, and eliminate the luxury and extravagance enjoyed at the state’s expense. He appealed to the public to join the JI and actively participate in the struggle against the corrupt ruling elite. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the PPP for its 16-year rule over Sindh, saying that it has failed to provide any relief to the masses.

“Criminals have taken control of the province, kidnappings for ransom have become commonplace, the security situation is dire, infrastructure is in ruins, corruption is rampant, and the government is protecting the mafia,” he stated while addressing a sit-in protest in Kandhkot on Saturday against the deteriorating security situation and the prevalence of lawlessness. A large number of people participated in the sit-in, demanding improved security and a better law-and-order situation.

The JI Ameer commended the participants for raising their voices against the criminal elements and overcoming their fear. He assured them that JI stands firmly with the people, urging them to support the party in this common cause. It is prime responsibility of the government to provide people protection, he said.

He further said that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) came to power through massive electoral rigging. He emphasised that the ruling elite—consisting of corrupt imperialists, feudal lords, and waderas—have been plundering the country’s resources for decades. He stressed that unless the people unite and rise.