Monday, September 23, 2024
Karachi police arrest female gang looting people after hypnotising them

September 23, 2024
KARACHI   -   Karachi police have arrested a six-member gang of women involved in hypnotizing and robbing people across Sindh province on Sunday. According to police, the Malir Investigation and Operation Police conducted a joint operation to arrest the inter-provincial gang, led by a woman named Sahiba aka Hina. According to SP Aziz Memon, two affected families identified the gang leader, and valuable goods worth millions of rupees were recovered from the arrested women. The SP added that the group was involved in robbing women by hypnotizing them inside their homes.

