KP CM won challenge of roaming Punjab despite hurdles: Saif

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif claimed that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur won the challenge by roaming around all across Punjab and Lahore despite barricades. He boasted that fake ministers, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar who threatened to cross Attock had become silent now.

Barrister Saif berated the government saying the mandate-stolen government had halted the public gathering before the arrival of Ali Amin Gandapur. Fake ministers challenged Ali Amin to cross Attock but incompetent blocked KP CM’s way placing hurdles everywhere when Gandapur met the challenge. However, Ali Amin reached the public gathering venue despite hurdles, the information advisor highlighted. Barrister Saif emphasised that no one could halt the release of Imran Khan as it was proved when whole Pakistan took to the streets for Imran Khan yesterday.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur belatedly marked his presence in the PTI’s Lahore gathering on Saturday. He raised slogans in support of the party founder Imran Khan as he stepped out of his vehicle. Addressing the crowd, he declared, “I am here to attend the meeting, to mark my presence.” He said “I have overcome all obstacles to be with you.” It is pertinent to note that the PTI organised a public rally on Saturday at Lahore claiming it a successful demonstration in support of Imran Khan. However, the incumbent government, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar asserted that the PTI public gathering was a flop like Islamabad one and the public rejected them. Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday there was a terrible sight of “revolution” and “popularity” in Lahore.