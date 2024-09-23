KPT&GC to transmit cheap electricity from PEDO projects: Secy Power

Peshawar - Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan emphasized the significance of the energy sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that private sector investment and the utilization of natural energy resources could further stabilize the economy.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from industrial company AHI Corporation led by Hasan Zahiddin.

Khan noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), established to enhance the electricity transmission system in the province, is poised to make history by transmitting affordable electricity generated from completed projects of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PEDO).

Advisor Power Tila Muhammad briefed attendees on three mega projects aimed at improving the electricity transmission system.

The first project involves laying a 40-kilometer transmission line from Kalam to Madyan at an estimated cost of 8 billion rupees, set to be completed within 18 months.

The second phase includes an 80-kilometer transmission line from Madyan to Chakdra, expected to cost between 16 and 18 billion rupees, with a completion timeline of 48 months. The third phase aims to implement a modern transmission system for 3500 megawatts of affordable electricity, incorporating 171 MW of completed projects and an additional 100 MW currently under construction.

Khan welcomed private capital investment in the KP Transmission and Grid Company projects, calling it a positive step toward the province’s development and prosperity.