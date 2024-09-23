Monday, September 23, 2024
Lahore Police intensify efforts to apprehend wanted criminals, absconders

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Police have intensified efforts to apprehend wanted criminals and absconders, resulting in the arrest of 17,809 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 21,865 Court Absconders(CAs) and 7,655 Target Offenders(TOs) this year.  This was stated by the spokesman Lahore Police in a statement issued on Sunday. While giving details about the arrests of POs, he added that 3,659 in Cantt, 1,524 in Civil Lines, 4,296 in City, 2,409 in Iqbal Town, 2,972 in Saddar and 2,949 in Model Town Division were nabbed. Similarly, 3,351 Court Absconders were apprehended in Cantt, 2,966 in Civil Lines, 5,462 in City, 3,340 in Iqbal Town, 3,158 in Saddar and 3,588 in Model Town Division. For Target Offenders, 1,181 were arrested in Cantt, 535 in Civil Lines, 2,555 in City, 1,229 in Iqbal Town, 1,265 in Saddar and 890 in Model Town Division, he reported.  Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that intelligence-based operations are continued to arrest the criminals. He emphasized the importance of close collaboration with Interpol to apprehend fugitives hiding abroad. In collaboration with the FIA and Interpol, efforts should be intensified to apprehend the wanted criminals to bring them to justice. The CCPO also highlighted the use of advanced technology to ensure the capture of wanted criminals, instructing divisional officers to oversee operations targeting dangerous offenders. He reassured the public that Lahore Police remains vigilant in protecting lives and property, striving for a peaceful society.

