Monday, September 23, 2024
Liaquat Baloch warns government over delayed implementation of protest agreement

Web Desk
6:09 PM | September 23, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch has issued a stern warning to the government, stating that failure to honor the protest agreement could have serious consequences. He stressed that the terms of the agreement must be implemented without delay.

In his statement, Baloch criticized the controversial role of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts and clarified that JI had not ended its protest but only postponed it.

Baloch also lamented the impact of populist politics by leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan, which, he said, had fueled toxic polarisation and made political parties vulnerable to the establishment due to their lack of unity.

Condemning the government's authoritarian tactics to hinder public gatherings, he expressed concern over the increasing issue of missing persons across the country.

