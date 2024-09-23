Lions stage late comeback to dismiss Dolphins for 326

LAHORE - Lions made a remarkable late comeback to bundle out Dolphins for 326 in the 10th match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday. After choosing to bat, Dolphins lost Sahibzada Farhan early, managing just 35 and M Hurraira (47 off 41) and M Akhlaq steadied the innings with a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. Akhlaq struck a brisk 52 off 50 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes). However, Lions fought back as Aamir Jamal removed Akhlaq, swinging the momentum in their favor.Captain Saud Shakeel added 23 runs, while Umar Amin top-scored with a solid 75 off 81, supported by Qasim Akram’s 31 off 26. Faheem Ashraf hammered 20-ball 30in the final overs. For Lions, Aamir Jamal clinched 3 wickets, while Ahmed Daniyal and Shaheen Afridi took two each.