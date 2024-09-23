Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as ISI chief

The Pakistan Army has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik as the new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). His appointment comes as part of a routine reshuffle within the military leadership.

Lt Gen Malik succeeds the outgoing DG ISI, who has held the position for the past two years. With a distinguished military career spanning over three decades, Lt Gen Malik has previously served in various key positions, including as the Commander of a corps and in senior staff roles within the army.

In a statement, the military spokesperson emphasized that Lt Gen Malik's extensive experience in intelligence and operations will be crucial in addressing the current security challenges facing the nation. His leadership is expected to enhance coordination among various intelligence agencies and improve the overall security apparatus of Pakistan.

The appointment has been met with optimism from military analysts, who believe that Lt Gen Malik’s strategic insight will play a pivotal role in shaping the country's intelligence policies and enhancing national security.

The military community and government officials have extended their congratulations to Lt Gen Malik, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the ISI effectively.