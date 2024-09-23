LUMS EMBA 2025 win Floodlight Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - LUMS Executive MBA (EMBA) 2025 batch clinched the title at the LUMS SDSB MBA and EMBA Floodlight Cricket Tournament. The tournament featured teams from the LUMS MBA program, the Executive MBA cohort, and the Salman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) employees. The EMBA team showcased remarkable consistency throughout the event, remaining unbeaten in all their matches. In the thrilling final, SDSB employees’ team posted a challenging total. However, EMBA squad rose to the occasion, successfully chasing the targetwith four wickets still in hand. This tournament is a great example of how LUMS fosters not only academic excellence but also emphasizes the importance of extracurricular activities like sports, encouraging a well-rounded student experience.