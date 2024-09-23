Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LUMS EMBA 2025 win Floodlight Cricket Tournament

LUMS EMBA 2025 win Floodlight Cricket Tournament
Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   LUMS Executive MBA (EMBA) 2025 batch clinched the title at the LUMS SDSB MBA and EMBA Floodlight Cricket Tournament.  The tournament featured teams from the LUMS MBA program, the Executive MBA cohort, and the Salman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) employees. The EMBA team showcased remarkable consistency throughout the event, remaining unbeaten in all their matches. In the thrilling final, SDSB employees’ team posted a challenging total. However, EMBA squad rose to the occasion, successfully chasing the targetwith four wickets still in hand. This tournament is a great example of how LUMS fosters not only academic excellence but also emphasizes the importance of extracurricular activities like sports, encouraging a well-rounded student experience.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024