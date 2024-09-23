Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MDCAT 2024: Over 38,000 students attempt test in Sindh

MDCAT 2024: Over 38,000 students attempt test in Sindh
Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the 2024-25 academic year, conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences, has concluded in Sindh, local media reported on Saturday.

Over 38,000 students including male and female participated in the test, which was held at several locations, including NED University and the Cricket Ground of Dow University Ojha Campus in Karachi. Examination centers were also set up in Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Sukkur. Dow university Ojha campus host a total of 6,846 students for MDCAT test, while 6,000 students attempt the test in NED University, Karachi.

On the other hand, more than 12,659 candidates in Jamshoro, 4,800 in Larkana, around 2,800 students in Nawabshah and 5,500 in Sukkur participated in MDCAT. The parents expressing frustration over mismanagement in the test centers with complaints surfaced regarding strict regulations, such as a last-minute directive to remove jewelry, which caused distress, particularly for female students. There has been significant controversy surrounding the MDCAT 2024 exam, with parents voicing their frustrations over alleged malpractice and mismanagement by Dow University, which was responsible for conducting the test for the third time. Parents expressed anger over the difficult process of entering the centers and reported that students, especially girls, were treated unfairly, such as being asked to remove jewelry without prior notice, causing distress.

NAB KP saves KP govt from contractor’s Rs168.5b claim in BRT Peshawar case

Parents criticized Dow University management, accusing it of unprofessional behavior, and demanded that the Sindh government take strong action.

In response to concerns about transparency, the Sindh Home Department implemented Section 144 around the exam centers and installed mobile jammers to prevent cheating.

Strict security measures were also enforced, banning mobile phones and electronic devices within the centers, along with the prohibition of unrelated individuals from entering the premises.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024