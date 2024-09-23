Missing boy from Bajaur found dead

BAJAUR - A nine-year-old boy who went missing in Bajaur Tribal District has been found dead. His body, bearing signs of torture, was discovered in the nearby Kamangara area. Noorza Ali Khan, the boy’s father, reported that his son, Maaz Khan, had disappeared the previous day. Despite extensive searches, the family was unable to locate him. Khan expressed deep grief over the loss of his son and accused unidentified individuals of brutally torturing and killing him. He has appealed to local authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.