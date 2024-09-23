Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NDF holds training on personalised emergency preparedness plans for persons with disabilities

Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation, successfully conducted a one-day training on Personalized Emergency Preparedness Plans in Nawabshah. The event was attended by 30 persons with disabilities, along with key stakeholders, to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure the safety and well-being of people with disabilities in times of crisis.  The training, led by Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, focused on building capacity among participants to develop tailored emergency plans suited to their unique needs. The initiative aimed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively respond to natural disasters, health emergencies, and other critical situations. During the interactive sessions, participants engaged in discussions and practical exercises on how to assess risks, communicate effectively during emergencies, and ensure accessible evacuation procedures. The collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation brought an international perspective, further enriching the content of the training. Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar emphasized the importance of empowering persons with disabilities to take proactive steps in emergency preparedness, stating, “This training is a vital step towards creating inclusive and resilient communities where everyone, regardless of ability, is prepared and protected in times of crisis.” The event marks a significant milestone in NDF Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote the rights, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the country.

NAB KP saves KP govt from contractor’s Rs168.5b claim in BRT Peshawar case

The participants, which included individuals with disabilities and representatives from local organizations, expressed their appreciation for the practical knowledge gained and committed to applying it within their communities. NDF Pakistan and Korea SHE Foundation remain committed to continuing such collaborative efforts to foster inclusive development and safety for all. Manthar Ali, Ms. Asma Munir and others also conducted the sessions respectively.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024