Fazlur Rehman expresses concerns over constitution, calls for amendments

JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed concern over the state of Pakistan's constitution and institutions, stating that neither the law nor Parliament are secure.

Speaking at a gathering in Karachi, he mentioned that even Pakistan's allies are worried about the country’s future.

Fazlur Rehman urged for constitutional changes that do not serve narrow political interests. He also revealed ongoing discussions with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and plans to exchange amendment drafts with them to find common ground for legislative reforms.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari confirmed the party is working on a draft to be shared with JUI and PML-N for further dialogue.