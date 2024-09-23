Over-charging on food items goes unchecked in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - The consumers getting little respite in price hikes as price controlling mechanism remains flawed due to involvement of various unrelated departments.

According to a survey conducted by this reporter, over-charging on food items goes unchecked and the display of so called price lists is not bothered by shopkeepers and fruit and vegetable venders and every other shop has its own rates depending on the purchasing capacity of the customer.

The price hike begins from the markets of fruits and vegetables that are seldom visited by the representatives of the market committee, a department that is meant only for ‘selling’ table made price lists for Rs 10-20 to every shopkeeper and most of the shopkeepers never bother to ‘waste’ this amount daily. The imanginary rates formulated by the secretary and clerk of thie market committee never match with the venders and overcharging continues unchecked.

Raja Mansoor advocate pointed out that the officials who are assigned additional duties of price controlling majistrate are mostly civil judges, assistant commissioners, tehsildars, revenue officials and even agriculture officers and all these officers have plenty of their own departmental work and official meetings. According to Mr Mansoor, if a customer is over charged first he would try to get glimpse of rate list, then he will try to seek contact number of price controller (whose number is never displayed on the rate list) and after this time taking exercise if he succeeds in approaching any of the controller of prices, the vender would have succeeded in approaching some influential or gone away after shifting or closing his shop or stall.

Kaleem Ullah Bhatti, another lawyer suggested that price controlling mechanism should be assigned to an independent enforcement committee linked with Punjab Food Authority. Mr Kaleem said that price enforcement should have independent authority of e-challan for at the spot action and a mobile App should be devised to propagate and public the daily price lists and contact for complaint on an instant helpline number linked to enforcement authority controlroom. Mr Kaleem and Raja Mansoor and many residents were unanimous in their views that the artificial price hike created by the ‘middlemen brokers’ in the wholesale markets were thwarting the government’s efforts to control price hike. They also suggested that the role of enforcement authority and food control authority should be interlinked in controlling the quality and rates of items at restaurants and food outlets.

They also suggested that an independent enforcement authority having powers to deal with the crimes related to price hike, hoarding, encroachment etc., should be established with separate enforcement stations in all tehsils

The residents of Gujar Khan also pointed out that fruitsellers encroach the dual carriageway and create hurdles in flow of traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Khizar Zahoor Goraya, when contacted, he said that price control has become a priority of the administration, live locations of price control magistrates are being monitored and rate lists were being ensured. Mr Goraya said that Sahulat bazaars have been established in the middle of the city to eliminate the role of middle man. Suppliers have been encouraged to install their vegetable and fruit stalls at so that the consumers may get fruits and vegetables directly from the suppliers at cheaper rates. Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan said that Punjab government was also mulling reforms in price control mechanism in the public interest.