Pak-China friendship attached to vision of mutual trust: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Pak-China friendship is attached to the vision of mutual trust, respect and a bright future.

She stated this while attending a ceremony with reference to 75th National Day of People's Republic of China in Lahore.

She met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on the Day. She extending best wishes to Chinese people from people of Punjab and said that we feel proud to celebrate Chinese' achievements, which are worth following.

In his address, the Chinese Consul General praised Punjab Chief Minister' public welfare measures. He said that the Punjab Government is serving the public in the best possible manner.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan also addressed the ceremony.