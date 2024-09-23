Pak RTI Quiz Contest 2024 announced for public awareness

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Information Commission has joined hands with the Press Network of Pakistan to organize a nationwide Pakistan RTI Quiz Contest 2024. The aim is to raise public awareness for promoting the culture of good-governance, accountability and transparency. The online quiz contest consists of 10 questions related to the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, whereas each question is required to be answered within 30 seconds, according to a press release. The last date for participating in the quiz is 25th September 2024, and the announcement of winners is scheduled on the International Day for Universal Access to Information 2024, to be marked on 28th September 2024. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chief Information Commissioner, termed the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, a landmark legislation that not only empowers citizens of Pakistan to access information held by public authorities but also has revolutionized the way citizens interact with the government. “By exercising their fundamental Right to Information, Pakistani citizens can demonstrate their commitment to foster a much more informed, engaged, and prosperous society,” the Chief Information Commissioner expressed while urging Pakistan nationals, especially university students, media persons and youngsters, to actively participate in the contest.

“Informed citizens play a pivotal role in ensuring good governance, contributing to policy-making and participating in decision-making processes efficiently and effectively,” Salahuddin Qazi, Chief Executive of Press Network of Pakistan, stated while elaborating the aims and objectives of organizing the RTI quiz initiative. Lauding the several landmark decisions by the Pakistan Information Commission in accordance with the Right of Access to the Information Act, 2017, he emphasized that vigorous exercise of RTI laws proves a vital component of civic-centric governance, transparency, and human rights protection around the world. The RTI Quiz Contest 2024 has been jointly organized by the Pakistan Information Commission and the Press Network of Pakistan as part of the ambitious awareness campaign to tackle the challenge of limited awareness and lack of knowledge about RTI laws among the general public. The winners of the quiz contest will be announced on on 28th September, 2024.