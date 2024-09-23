Pakistan explores energy cooperation with China’s YanChang Petroleum

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Explores Energy Cooperation with China’s YanChang Petroleum

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, visited YanChang Petroleum, a leading Chinese energy company, during the 8th Silk Route Expo to strengthen international cooperation in the energy sector. The visit emphasized both countries' commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships in energy exploration, innovation, and sustainable development.

Dr. Malik was welcomed by YanChang Petroleum’s senior team, who provided an extensive briefing on the company’s projects and growth strategies. As one of China’s top energy companies, YanChang’s portfolio includes oil and gas exploration, refining, coal integration, electrification, and advanced chemical production.

Key discussions focused on collaboration in oil and gas exploration, refinery operations, and technological innovation. Dr. Malik emphasized the importance of international partnerships to meet Pakistan’s rising energy needs. The visit also featured a tour of YanChang’s advanced facilities, highlighting renewable energy integration and carbon capture technologies.

Both parties explored potential joint ventures, with the Deputy Chief Manager of YanChang stating that the visit has opened doors for future cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese energy companies, setting the stage for future projects aimed at boosting economic growth and technological innovation.