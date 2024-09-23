Pakistan to save $3-3.5bn as international oil prices drop

A significant drop in global oil prices is anticipated to provide substantial economic relief to Pakistan, potentially saving the country $3.0 to $3.5 billion annually on energy imports.

Crude oil prices have dipped to a three-year low, falling below $70 per barrel, and are projected to decrease further, possibly reaching $60 per barrel by 2025. According to the investment advisory firm Alpha Beta Core’s report, A Path to Growth amidst Challenges, this trend could offer Pakistan considerable economic benefits.

Khurram Schehzad, CEO of Alpha Beta Core, stated that the reduced energy import costs would not only ease inflationary pressures but also help narrow the trade deficit, as energy imports currently account for about 31% of Pakistan’s total imports for the 2024 fiscal year. With lower energy costs, production expenses are expected to decrease, improving the competitiveness of Pakistani exports and enhancing the country’s export performance.

The report also highlights that the decline in oil prices is occurring alongside falling borrowing costs. The Central Bank has recently reduced the policy rate from 22% to 17.5%, with further cuts anticipated. These lower costs of energy and capital are likely to encourage business investments, drive economic activity, and potentially boost GDP growth beyond the predicted 3.5% for fiscal year 2025, particularly benefiting the manufacturing sector.

These favorable conditions are expected to support fiscal stability, with the current account deficit projected to remain manageable at approximately 1.5% of GDP. As a result, international credit rating agencies, including Fitch and Moody’s, have upgraded Pakistan’s economic outlook, further enhancing investor confidence.

The ongoing reduction in global oil prices presents an opportunity for Pakistan to restructure its economic policies with a focus on sustainable growth. Experts recommend that policymakers pursue structural reforms to ensure long-term economic benefits.

Moreover, the decline in energy costs is expected to improve the government’s fiscal flexibility, reducing interest payments and potentially lowering the budget deficit to below 6% of GDP by 2025. This would create room for the government to invest in critical reforms and development projects, fostering long-term economic stability.

Additionally, a reduced energy import bill would alleviate pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which have seen an improvement in coverage ratios, providing a buffer against external economic risks.