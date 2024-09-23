The Stone Circles of Senegambia, found in the Senegal and Gambia regions of West Africa, are a remarkable archaeological phenomenon dating back to ancient times. These megalithic structures, composed of standing stones arranged in circles, lines, or other geometric patterns, are believed to have been constructed between the 3rd century BCE and the 16th century CE. Serving various purposes, including burials, ceremonies, or astronomical observations, these enigmatic monuments are a testament to the cultural and technological achievements of their creators. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Stone Circles of Senegambia continue to captivate scholars and visitors alike, offering glimpses into Africa’s rich and diverse history.