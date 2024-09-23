Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“To understand the living, you have to commune with the dead.” –Daniel Black

Past in Perspective
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Stone Circles of Senegambia, found in the Senegal and Gambia regions of West Africa, are a remarkable archaeological phenomenon dating back to ancient times. These megalithic structures, composed of standing stones arranged in circles, lines, or other geometric patterns, are believed to have been constructed between the 3rd century BCE and the 16th century CE. Serving various purposes, including burials, ceremonies, or astronomical observations, these enigmatic monuments are a testament to the cultural and technological achievements of their creators. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Stone Circles of Senegambia continue to captivate scholars and visitors alike, offering glimpses into Africa’s rich and diverse history.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024