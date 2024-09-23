PBS reveals Pakistan earns $286m from IT services’ export during July

Monday, September 23, 2024
September 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan earned $286.395 million by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25. This shows a growth of 33.84 percent as compared with the $213.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the computer services grew by 44.14 percent as it surged from $172.680 million last year to $248.899 million during July 2024. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 47.38 percent, from $58.425 million to $86.103 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services; however, decreased by 30.68 percent, from $0.440 million to $0.350 million. The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 1302.14 percent from $0.035 million to $0.490.75 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services also increased by 1.08 percent, from $50.327 million to $50.868 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services also witnessed a growth of 75.14 percent from $63.453 million to $111.131 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review also increased by 47.50 percent growing from $0.300 million to $0.442 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services up by 12.34 percent, from $0.114 million to $0.128 million, whereas the exports of other information services rose by 69.05 percent, from $0.186 million to $0.314 million.

The export of telecommunication services decreased by 9.62 percent as these came down from $41 million to $37.053 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 33.61 percent during the month as its exports increased from $15.993 million to $21.367 million, whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 37.27 percent, from $25.007 million to $15.686 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

